Brad Pitt Source Says Angelina Jolie Is 'Trying To Inflict The Most Amount Of Pain' By Reviving Those AWFUL Reports From Plane Incident!!

Is Angelina Jolie out for revenge? Or did she really need those plane reports nearly six years later? That seems to be the question on Brad Pitt’s mind in light of THOSE disturbing docs going public!

As we’ve been following, it was just revealed the Maleficent alum filed an anonymous request for the FBI to release the investigation reports they completed while looking into an alleged domestic violence incident between her and her then-husband in 2016. The contents of those redacted files revealed some concerning facts about an alleged altercation between the husband and wife on a private flight with their six kids on September 14, 2016 — including instances of alleged physical and verbal abuse. Even one of the kids was allegedly in the firing lane!! Not cool.

While all of this has been startling to read, rumors of an inflight fight have been reported for years! So, why are these reports suddenly so important to Angie?! A source close to the Bullet Train star seems to think it’s just her way of “trying to inflict the most amount of pain” possible on the 58-year-old actor amid their ongoing custody battle!

Speaking to People on Wednesday, the insider claimed that both Brad and Angelina have had the documents in question for SIX YEARS!! Um, what?! Why would she submit a request for them then?? The insider suggested:

“[She meant to] revive an issue that was painful for everybody and was resolved six years ago.”

Discussing the FBI case further, the confidant continued:

“They investigated it. They prepared materials, reviewed it together and decided not to charge him.”

According to the reports obtained by ET on Wednesday, weeks after prosecutors decided not to press charges, Jolie’s lawyer told investigators on a phone call the actress “was personally conflicted on whether or not to be supportive of charges.” But it makes sense why she might have been hesitant — it can be hard to seek help in allegedly toxic relationships, especially when you have children in the mix. From the sounds of it, this was a very complicated situation for all involved.

Seeing as the case was closed so many years ago, though, People’s source is particularly skeptical of the Eternals lead for bringing it all back up now, musing:

“What are the motivations of a person to take up court time and public resources in filing an anonymous FOIA request for material they have had for years? There’s only one: to inflict the most amount of pain on her ex. There is no benefit to this. It is harmful to the children and the entire family for this to be made public.”

It certainly puts them under a red-hot spotlight!!

The former couple has been embroiled in numerous legal tussles ever since the divorce filing days after the plane incident. If there’s one thing these exes know how to do, it’s to prolong emotional turmoil in ongoing court battles! But in the original request for the documents, “Jane Doe” filed the lawsuit challenging the “‘defendants’ withholding of additional records.” So, maybe she really believed there was information she didn’t have access to?

In the investigative reports, Jolie alleged to the FBI that her ex grabbed, pushed, and yelled at her while on the plane — causing minor injuries (to both her and Pitt) and allegedly $25,000 of damage to the jet. Yeesh! She also noted feeling “like a hostage” during the altercation.

The Once Upon a Time in… Hollywood star also supposedly brought one of their kids into the matter, allegedly yelling in reference to one of their children looking like a school shooter by saying, “that kid looks like a f**king Columbine kid.”

Despite the horrific details of the report, the insider is insisting there’s nothing “factual” about the document — only because no charges were filed though! They stated:

“This is not a factual document. This is what she claimed happened. It was investigated and there were no charges brought. It’s standard for these types of things to not be released.”

It takes a lot of evidence for criminal charges to be filed, so it doesn’t necessarily mean these alleged attacks didn’t occur, but we understand what the source is saying — this is just one side of the story! As for how the Fight Club alum is doing in light of the revived controversy, that same confidant said Pitt is “generally in a good headspace considering the frustrations around these circumstances,” elaborating:

“It’s wave after wave of attempts to hurt him. He has remained virtually completely silent other than to acknowledge things he could do better. He has remained silent on this issue because he knows that’s the best thing for his kids, what’s best for everybody. He has maintained that stance despite a never-ending barrage of attacks and attempts made to use the courts against him.”

To be fair, neither celeb has been very vocal about the split. And neither mind fighting back in court either!!

Last year, Jolie got candid in a rare interview with The Guardian. While she noted “there’s a lot [she] can’t say,” she recalled feeling “broken” by her experiences, saying:

“I’m not the kind of person who makes decisions like the decisions I had to make lightly. It took a lot for me to be in a position where I felt I had to separate from the father of my children.”

She has not spoken publicly about the details of the plane incident. In May 2017, the father of Maddox, 21, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 16, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, told GQ Style:

“It is a drag to have certain things drug out in public and misconstrued.”

No doubt! Discussing concerns for his children’s well-being amid the drama, he shared:

“I worry about it more for my kids, being subjected to it, and their friends getting ideas from it. And of course it’s not done with any kind of delicacy or insight — it’s done to sell. And so you know the most sensational sells, and that’s what they’ll be subjected to, and that pains me. I worry more in my current situation about the slideshow my kids have. I want to make sure it’s well-balanced.”

We feel sorry for the kids, too! They have now dealt with YEARS of their parents battling it out in court over anything and everything possible! It must be difficult to have a very sensitive moment in their past make headlines again. We just hope Brangelina can settle their issues for good soon! Thoughts?!

