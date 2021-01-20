Tiffany Haddish Strips To Her Underwear To Flaunt 30-Day Transformation Weight Loss!

Dayum, gurl! Tiffany Haddish is looking great!

The Girls Trip star is on a fitness journey, and on Tuesday, she decided to share her progress with fans.

In a before-and-after pic, she showed how far she got in just one month, as she took pics at the beginning and end of a 30-day transformation challenge. Stripping down to just her undies, the comic is clearly feeling more confident in pic #2. Ch-ch-check it out!

She grew all the hair back, too! LOLz!

Tiffany first revealed over a month ago that she was getting into shape, telling People back at the beginning of December:

“During this COVID period, I’ve lost 40 pounds.”

Wow! Super relatable! There was no secret to her transformation of course. She just did it with diet and exercise, telling the outlet:

“I’ve been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition — nutrition is everything.”

The 41-year-old star also revealed she was working out “anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours” every day — in addition to her own special routine:

“And I try to dance every day for like five to ten minutes. I think that’s really important, too: Make it fun!”

She certainly looks like she’s having fun. Despite dieting! LOLz!

[Image via Tiffany Haddish/Instagram.]