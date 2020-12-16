Pornhub Deleted Nearly 80% Of Its Videos -- Here's Why!

If you took a casual look for your favorite Internet porn this week, you may have noticed a much, MUCH smaller selection. Well, it’s not your imagination.

Pornhub, one of the largest adult sites in the world, just deleted a whopping 10.6 MILLION videos! That’s over 78.5% of its content!

Everything that wasn’t verified content — you know, the little blue checkmark, just like on Twitter — got the axe. Only videos from official content partners remain. No unverified videos remain, and no unverified uploaders can put anything else on the site. That put the number of videos on the site from around 13.5 million to just 2.9 million as of this writing.

Why would they do that??

Well, it all started on December 4 when The New York Times published an op-ed about child sexual abuse victims who saw videos of themselves uploaded onto the site. Less than a week later Pornhub announced a change in policy in which they would no longer allow unverified users from uploading videos, but it was too late to stop the tide of bad press.

MasterCard and Visa announced they would no longer process payments to the site. Visa banned all of Pornhub’s sister sites on the MindGeek network, including Redtube, Youporn, Xtube, and Brazzers.

So in addition to stopping new uploads, Pornhub went for the nuclear option and “suspended” all videos from unverified sources. In a statement this week, they explained:

“As part of our policy to ban unverified uploaders, we have now also suspended all previously uploaded content that was not created by content partners or members of the Model Program. This means every piece of Pornhub content is from verified uploaders, a requirement that platforms like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Snapchat and Twitter have yet to institute.”

They also pointed out the actual number of instances child sexual abuse material were quite small relatively — again, citing Facebook and its much worse record:

“Leading non-profit organizations and advocacy groups acknowledge our efforts to date at combating illegal content have been effective. Over the last three years, Facebook self-reported 84 million instances of child sexual abuse material. During that same period, the independent, third-party Internet Watch Foundation reported 118 incidents on Pornhub. That is still 118 too many, which is why we are committed to taking every necessary action.”

But Facebook isn’t facing a hit to the wallet right now. And Pornhub is. Why? Well, according to their own announcement, they’re being “targeted” by “organizations dedicated to abolishing pornography, banning material they claim is obscene, and shutting down commercial sex work.” They claim the two groups leading the charge are the National Center on Sexual Exploitation (formerly known as Morality in Media) and Exodus Cry/TraffickingHub.

Is this all just anti-porn and sex work sentiment hiding behind charges of child sexual exploitation, something no one can argue with? It does seem like Facebook is getting away awfully clean considering those “84 million instances of child sexual abuse material.” (Seriously, WTF is up with that??)

On the one hand, this seems like a positive move. Making it that much harder to get child sexual abuse material, as well as revenge porn, pirated content, and other unsavory material, out there is always a good thing.

However, we’re now quite skeptical about the reasons behind the new charge.

What we do know for sure is for many amateur porn creators who have not yet been verified, this is yet another huge loss of revenue, following the invasion of celebs and influencers into OnlyFans earlier this year.

What do YOU think of this big move, Perezcious readers?

