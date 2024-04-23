Rapper Chris King Killed In Shooting -- See Justin Bieber's Tribute To Former Roommate

Justin Bieber and other stars are heartbroken after the death of Chris King.

According to a press release from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the 32-year-old rapper, whose real name is Christopher Cheeks, was shot and killed in an alleyway at 2:30 a.m. in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday. An unidentified 29-year-old man was injured during the shooting as well.

Per the press release, Chris and his friends were in the alleyway when three men suddenly began “interacting” with them. The victim reported to police that “the group was hanging out cordially for some time.” However, things took a scary turn. He claimed “the three suspects attempted to rob his group of friends,” adding:

“It was then that he heard gunfire and realized he was struck. The victim, Cheeks and their other friends ran off in separate directions.”

Police said Chris was found in the parking garage of the Hayes Street Hotel and transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Sadly, he did not make it. He was just 32 years old…

Following his death, Justin took to Instagram Stories over the weekend to mourn:

“Love you bro. This one hurts. Please keep his family in your prayers. See you in paradise brother.”

For those who don’t know, Justin and Chris were friends for a long time. They even lived together almost a decade ago. The Snotty Nose Records founder revealed the “fun fact” on Instagram in December, saying:

“fun fact: i lived at my brother krib for a full year and a half almost 10 years ago. glad some people never change no matter what. all love, forever extended family. @justinbieber”

We cannot imagine how hard this must be for Justin. Oof. The 30-year-old singer wasn’t the only one to honor Chris. Keke Palmer penned an emotional message about how they grew up together in the business:

“I wish I had more photos but it’s actually perfect because this is exactly how it began. I can’t believe I’m saying rest in peace. This is terrible. I really don’t know what to say. I just want to share that I loved you and I remember all the city walk, grove moments. That was my high school. When we were babies before everyone knew you was a real rockstar. We were kids! And you always knew how to make everyone laugh. Your kindness was present no matter what room you were in, everybody was and wanted to be your friend. We will miss you until we meet again, rest heavenly brother.”

Rapper Trippie Redd praised Chris for having “the best energy always” in a post on Instagram:

“Original 1400 I love you until we meet again twin ! I would not be where I am today without @whoischrisking he introduced me to @elliotgrainge & @milothelight and he had the best energy always he had so manny friends and it shows I love you guys for supporting one of my best friends ever my brother”

Machine Gun Kelly chimed in to say:

“Chris was rare.”

Chris seemed loved by so many people. At this time, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department noted that the “Homicide Unit detectives are working strong, active leads.” We send love and light to his friends and family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Chris.

[Image via Justin Bieber/YouTube, Chris King/Instagram]