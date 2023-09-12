TikTok Influencer Killed In Horrific Car Crash Hours After Posting Party Video

A rising TikTok personality has met an untimely end at the age of just 22 years old. Unthinkable.

Mexican beauty influencer Michelle Lizarraga, known better as La Bellota, reportedly died in a horrific car crash in the early morning on Friday, just hours after posting a video showing her partying in the club.

After leaving the San Francisquillo nightclub Thursday night, she apparently lost control and drove off the road — and her car plunged into an irrigation ditch. The vehicle capsized in the canal and quickly flooded with water.

Her car was not found until 8 a.m. on Friday. Nevertheless, first responders tried to revive Michelle at the scene, but it was too late. According to reports, she was identified quickly by her distinctive tattoos (as seen above, inset).

It seems from the lack of any other victims reported that Michelle was driving — though she could clearly be seen drinking champagne in the video. Hopefully an official report will clear things up.

Many of La Bellota’s thousands of followers have been saying goodbye to her on her final videos. You can find them HERE.

