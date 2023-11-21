TikTok Star Had His EYEBALLS Tattooed -- For $10,000!

TikTok star Quest Gulliford is up to his eyeballs in ink! Literally!

In a video posted earlier this month, the heavily tatted influencer, who has nearly one million followers on the app, opened up about getting something new — the whites of his eyes tattooed!

Related: Halle Bailey Responds To Fans Saying She Has ‘Pregnancy Nose’ — WTF!

Yes, you read that right… Instead if white surrounding his irises, Quest has inked-out black, thanks tattoo artist Cobra Luna! See (below):

Whoa…

It may be crazier than most tattoos, but just like any other, it’s permanent… While responding to a fan question about if he could ever get tattoo removal, he responded with a “huge no” — which he says is why it took him so long to go through with it. He explained:

“It took me six years to think if I actually wanted to get it or not.”

He said he initially got blackout contacts, like the bass player from Limp Bizkit. It offers the same effect, but you know, you can remove them. He wore them for 30 days back in 2016 to see if he liked the way he looked, and he says he “loved it.” But after that, “it took six more years, because it was very expensive.”

In a separate TikTok, he said that each eye cost a whopping $5,000… so $10,000 in total! DAMN!

Related: Halle Bailey Responds To Fans Saying She Has ‘Pregnancy Nose’ — WTF!

Of course, there’s the price, and then there’s the cost. We mean… that must have HURT! To each their own, we guess.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers?? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Quest Gulliford/TikTok]