Tiktok Star Arrested For 'Child Exploitation' After Appearing To Expose Breasts To Minors In Video

A popular TikTok star has been arrested after viewers reported her to the police! Yikes!

Influencer Kylie Strickland was arrested in Georgia on Thursday for allegedly flashing her boobs to two underage children. The 30-year-old had an impressive 250k follower count before making her account private amid this controversy — we guess some of those followers weren’t amused by what they saw in this particular clip!

Troup County Sheriff’s Office explained that the video “appeared to show an adult female expose her breast to two young boys in a swimming pool” and that “other people can also be heard in the background and seen in the video.” The controversial clip quickly circulated online with many upset by the inappropriate action.

Related: Police Share Awful Details About Teen Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Sister

After getting reports about the video and looking into the matter, it was determined that the incident actually happened in Pike County, and the case was transferred to the correct department.

On Wednesday, the Pike County Police Department confirmed they had been “made aware of an incident involving an inappropriate social media post” and were actively investigating “numerous complaints” against Kylie. It remains unclear if those complaints revolved around the same NSFW video or if there were other behaviors in Kylie’s videos that fans felt crossed a line.

Nevertheless, it didn’t take long for police to take action by arresting the 30-year-old influencer on Thursday in Troup County. A statement from the Pike County PD confirmed:

“Strickland was reported to have been at a residence in Pike County when she purposefully exposed her breasts in a provocative manner to two minor children while streaming live on social media. Investigators were able to work in conjunction with Troup County Sheriff’s Office personnel after this case had originally been reported to that agency. Upon learning that the incident had occurred in Pike County the investigation was transferred to the appropriate jurisdiction.”

Complicated legal jargon aside — they allegedly caught her committing some serious AF crimes!

Related: About That Wild Austin Butler & Ezra Miller Rumor…

The statement continued to detail the charges Kylie now faces, adding:

“Strickland was arrested on a warrant obtained by Pike County investigators for computer or electronic pornography and child exploitation, which is a felony in Georgia. After conferring with the district attorney’s office this was determined to be the appropriate criminal charge for prosecution against Strickland.”

Authorities added that the content creator is “currently incarcerated and awaiting a bond hearing.” If convicted, she is facing up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Wow.

What do YOU think of these charges, Perezcious paralegals?

[Image via Pike County Sheriff’s Office]