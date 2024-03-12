TikTok Star Leah Smith Dead At 22 Following Cancer Battle

TikTok is mourning a young star.

Content creator Leah Smith passed away on Monday morning in Liverpool, England, after a battle with a form of stage four bone cancer known as Ewing’s Sarcoma. She was just 22. With a social media following of 500K and videos that regularly reached an audience of over a million viewers, so many people followed her health journey over the years! It was heartbreaking for her many fans to see her boyfriend Andrew Moore announce her passing.

Sharing a video on Leah’s account, he revealed:

“This is a message to anyone that’s followed Leah, or gave her any support or any nice comments or just watched in general. I’m sad to say that she passed away today at around half eleven this morning. I just want to say thank you to everyone. All of your comments did help — she did actually read all of them.”

Andrew, who began dating the TikTok star in 2021, said he wanted “everyone” to continue speaking about his late partner so she’ll never be forgotten. Getting choked up, he added:

“I want to see everyone speaking about Leah. How amazing she is and how much she helped everyone. We’ll never let Leah be forgotten.”

Leah grew a large following on social media, a journey she began when she was just 18 and first diagnosed with cancer. From candid vlogs to dances, she chronicled her life and health, including a one-year remission in 2021. Unfortunately, the disease returned in January 2022. In late February, as her condition got worse, she gave control of her account over to her friends and family, who continued to update followers on her condition until her passing. Another tribute post from her family announced they would continue to use her account to “remember Leah at her good times.”

Mourning her loss, fans wrote:

“Leah was such a beautiful person inside and out! She will never be forgotten! Rest in peace” “She was such an inspiration to thousands. She deserved so much more.” “So sorry! She really didn’t deserve this! She will be such a bright star.” “Oh my girl… may she rest with the angels… the most beautiful kind girl I’ve ever spoke to. Fly high my beautiful angel”

Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those mourning this tragic loss. May she rest in peace.

