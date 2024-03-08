Mama June Reveals What Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell Wanted From Family In Her Final Days

Mama June Shannon and her family are still mourning the loss of Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, but while she was still here they did everything they could to make her last wishes come true.

While speaking with People on Thursday, the reality TV matriarch revealed that she knew when there was no more hope for the 28-year-old to recover:

“We knew after we came back from our last vacation on December the 4th as we went to Gatlinburg. That’s where she wanted to go. We went there the last week of November instead of July 4th. Well, the 5th. I kind of knew something was up when we was in and out the last couple of days, but we adored our time.”

So sad.

Related: The Final Hours Of Anna’s Cancer Battle Will Air On Mama June’s Show

Unfortunately, the 44-year-old’s suspicions were confirmed when Chickadee got a medical opinion after the family vacation to Tennessee:

“Once she came back here and she [had] seen the nurses and all of that, they was just telling us that she was starting to transition, which I just thought it was because she was out from the trip and stuff like that. But no, it really was she was just transitioning.”

After the mom of two succumbed to her illness in December of last year, the Mama June: Family Crisis star said she realized just how “close” her daughter’s cancer had brought the whole family — and it was all thanks to her last wishes:

“We did get closer during that. Because that’s really what Anna kept repeating, ‘I want to spend more time with family. I want to spend more time together.’ We came together and made that happen.”

Aww… It’s wonderful the family got to come back together, but the circumstances are heartbreaking.

We continue to send our thoughts to Anna’s loved ones. May she rest in peace.

[Image via WEtv/YouTube]