TikTok Star Nara Smith Gives Birth -- And Reveals Daughter's Adorably Unique Name!

Beloved model and TikTok personality Nara Smith has given birth to baby number three!

The internet sensation, known for her viral videos in which she depicts making various things from scratch, has welcomed a baby girl alongside husband Lucky Blue Smith. In a precious Instagram video featuring some close up shots of the little one’s fingers and toes, the proud parents wrote:

“our little angel has arrived! Meet Whimsy Lou Smith “

Whimsy Lou!!

How sweet! And such a unique name! Ch-ch-check out the video (below):

The 22-year-old shared another post featuring some sweet clips and photos of the first few days of her “newborn bubble” as she put it. In the caption, she revealed the birth was actually “so fast” she and her hubby delivered her themselves! There wasn’t even any time to get anyone else to help:

“the last few days with Whimsy Lou there’s something so magical about the newborn bubble and all the small moments you want to etch into your brain. Her entrance into this world was magical and oh so fast that it was Lucky catching her and placing her in my arms before anyone else could arrive.”

Wow!

HUGE congratulations to the happy parents and their growing family!

[Image via Nara Aziza Smith/Instagram]