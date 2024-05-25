TikTok Star Remi Bader Shows Off Amazing Fitness Transformation After Quitting Ozempic! LOOK!

Remi Bader put in the hard work in the gym for months and is ready to show off her total fitness transformation to her fans!

After revealing earlier this year she quit Ozempic to help her lose weight, the social media personality posted a before and after video on Instagram Wednesday showing the progress she’s made so far in her fitness journey! And it’s impressive, you guys! The video starts with Remi struggling to do a vertical knee raise before giving up entirely. It then cuts to a recent clip of her completing the core exercise with ease and confidence! Amazing!

The TikTok star then shared an important message to her fans along with the clip. She reminded everyone to “always put yourself first” at the end of the day, saying:

“The difference of a few months focusing on my mental, emotional and physical strength. This is not about weight, or looks or appearance, it’s about putting myself first and finding myself again. Always put yourself first.”

Remi added in the caption:

“People come and go so remember you only have YOU at the end of the day thank you to those always supporting me through my darkest and brightest moments.”

Watch her fitness progress (below):

Yes, Remi!!!

She’s killing it on that machine!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Remi Bader/Instagram]