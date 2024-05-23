Scott Disick's Weight Loss Meds On Full Display During The Kardashians Premiere!

Is Scott Disick pushing for a GLP-1 brand deal?!

The Talentless founder showed off his drastic weight loss during Thursday’s episode of The Kardashians and received compliments from Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner on his new look while they visited his home. But the one thing you may have missed while watching the episode? His weight loss medication was on full display at one point!

An eagle-eyed fan noticed that the type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro was in the doorway of the fridge when Khloé opened it to check out the contents inside! Check it out (below):

Yep, that definitely says Mounjaro on the box! As we previously reported, fans became concerned about Scott this year when they noticed he lost a lot of weight. He reportedly went on Ozempic to help shed the pounds he gained following a back injury from a car accident in August 2022. However, the 40-year-old reality star went too far in the eyes of his loved ones. Even Kourtney Kardashian became so “worried” about Scott that she gave him some “tough love.” Whatever the momma said to him reportedly pushed him to “stop taking” the drugs and work “with a nutritionist to get back on track.”

As far as we know, Scott hasn’t addressed the rumors. However, this seems to confirm he was taking weight loss medication at one point — it was just Mounjaro instead. Maybe he’s looking to cash in like Khlo has with the migraine drug Nurtec ODT! The drugs were so prominently displayed! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments!

