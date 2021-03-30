TikTok Star Killed In Freak Accident -- Leaving Heartbroken Fiancée To Break News To Fans

Wow. We are just speechless at the inexplicable tragedy of this.

Rochelle Hager was a unique and beloved voice on TikTok, having amassed over 123,000 followers and 1.2 million likes over the course of a few months under username @roeurboat3. She was a real rising star of the platform.

But all that potential was abruptly taken away from us this week, in one moment of disastrously bad luck.

According to a press release from the Farmington Police, Rochelle was driving her 2015 Nissan Rogue SUV through a rural area of Farmington, Maine, just a few miles away from her home in Waterville. Weather was bad, with winds gusting up to more than 50 mph.

In one of the most shocking car accidents we’ve ever heard of, the strong wind snapped a large limb off of a pine tree just as Rochelle was passing underneath. The branch came crashing down right on the roof of her SUV. She was killed instantly.

The road reportedly had to be closed for nearly two hours to clear the wreckage, but authorities say no one else was harmed in what they’re calling a “tragic and unique” accident.

Chief Kenneth Charles told local news outlet The Press Herald it was just a matter of bad timing:

“There was nothing she could do to avoid it.”

Truly upsetting for everyone, especially fans of Rochelle’s charming videos. But the person we’re hurting for the most right now is the 31-year-old’s fiancée, fellow TikTok star Brittanie Lynn.

While locals heard about the shocking incident right away, Brittanie had to break the news to Rochelle’s fans. Still reeling, she posted a series of photos of the couple, captioning:

“I lost the love of my life today. Thank you for being my everything and thank you, everyone, for your support. Rest easy my love. Thank you for showing me what true love is. I love you forever.”

Just devastating.

She then posted a few more videos, writing:

“I can’t eat or sleep. All I can do is make videos and wish you were here with me #rip #myangel.”

In the most heartbreaking moment, she filmed herself reacting to one of the couple’s cutest videos, writing:

“Who knew forever would end so soon. How do I live without you in my life?”

So upsetting!

Keeping Brittanie and all of Rochelle’s family in our thoughts today.

[Image via Roeurboat3/Brittanie Lynn/TikTok.]