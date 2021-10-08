Taco Bell Terror: Woman Details BIZARRE First Date With Man She Met Online!!

If you’re feeling bad about a rough first date, just remember: at least it wasn’t with Taco Bell Guy.

Aside from the dancing, TikTok is known for its “story times” where people share some of their craziest and most unbelievable real-life experiences. There are some pretty bonkers tales on the app, but user Elyse Myers may just have taken the cake with her recollection of one jaw-dropping first date.

Related: TikTok’s Couch Guy Accuses Internet Of Gaslighting Him Over Viral Controversy!

The viral video began with the woman announcing the “worst first date” she’d ever been on before meeting her “smokeshow of a husband.” At the time, she got a message on a dating app from a man who said “I like your face,” and invited her out to eat. She was pondering whether a shared love of food made them “soulmates” when the red flags began (helpfully denoted by red flag emojis on her screen). She explained:

“He says, ‘Meet me at my house, I will drive us to the restaurant together.’ Why did we not just meet there? I have no idea. I drive 45 minutes to his house. He’s standing outside of it. He walks up to my car and he goes ‘I’ve lost my keys, can you drive us there?’ Should I have just left him right there and gone home? Yes. Did I? Absolutely not.”

Off to a rough start so far!!!

She continued:

“He gets in, starts giving me turn by turn directions. He could’ve been leading me to an abandoned warehouse and I still would’ve been like, ‘Left at this stop sign? Okay!’ We end up at a Taco Bell. Which is fine. I’m like, ‘Dine in or drive thru?’ And he’s like ‘Drive thru’ and I’m like ‘Great. He has a plan.’ We get to the speaker and he just leans over and goes: ‘I would like 100 hard shell tacos thank you.'”

100 TACOS?!

Elyse was just as stunned as we are, pausing to let the number sink in. Of course, when they pulled up to pay, her date did “one of these numbers,” patting himself down to look for his wallet. When he confirmed he didn’t have it on him, unbelievably, she agreed to pay. Then, she said:

“I buy the 100 tacos, and I’m like ‘Where to next?’ And he goes, ‘Back to my house.’ And I was like ‘…Okay. This is happening. I’m just, I’m committed to this now, it’s happening.’ We get to his house, we walk in, his dad is on the couch. I’m like, ‘He lives with his dad, it’s fine.’ The hoops I am TELEPORTING through, to convince myself that this decision that I’ve made is okay is just wild. Walk past his dad, into the kitchen, he just starts emptying the boxes of tacos, just releasing them onto the table, puts two chairs at the table, sits down, and he just screams at the top of his lungs, ‘LET’S FEAST!'”

OMG it just gets worse and worse! She went on:

“I am just calmly unwrapping my taco and taking a bite of it. We are eating hardshell tacos in complete silence. You can hear both of us chewing. It’s absolute chaos. The dad walks up, grabs a taco — there’s a hundred of them, we have so many to spare. He’s eating over us, just like standing, doesn’t sit, stands right next to the table, crunches, mouth full, he just looks at me and he goes, ‘Do you wanna see my studio?’ And I was like, ‘I have never wanted to see anything less in my entire life.'”

Finally seeing sense, Elyse concluded:

“It was that moment that I decided this date was completely over, or else I was gonna be killed. 100%. I am now just like, collecting the tacos, because I paid for them. I walk out with boxes of tacos in my purse. I look back and I was like, ‘Thank you for this experience, you will never hear from me again.'”



LOLz! What a trip! At least she took those tacos with her!! (She admitted in the caption that she hasn’t been to Taco Bell since.)

In a follow up video, Elyse answered questions about the bizarre incident, such as what the man’s name was (“Can’t remember for the life of me”) and how much those 100 tacos cost — an estimated $149.07, “which was two times the amount of money that I spent on groceries every week, which is what that money was actually for.” She was also asked if she was exaggerating about the number of tacos, but insisted:

“I literally bought 100 crunchy tacos from Taco Bell for this man, and I probably would have bought 1,000 if he ordered them. If you say that you would’ve done something different, you’re either lying, or you’re not a woman who has met somebody online for the first time.”

Related: Why Camila Cabello Did Tequila Shots Before First Date With Shawn Mendes

To top it all off, she recalled that it “felt like an eternity” waiting for the chain restaurant to make their food, though it was probably only 15 minutes… during which the man talked to her about his ex-girlfriend. Yep. That’s the worst date ever, alright.

What do U think, Perezcious readers — do you think you can top Taco Bell Guy? Tell us YOUR worst first date stories in the comments (below)!

[Image via Elyse Myers/TikTok]