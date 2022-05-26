Time Traveler's Wife Viewers Stunned By 'Disturbing' Sex Scene -- Watch!

We guess not everyone feels the same way about self-love…

Viewers of HBO Max’s adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife were shocked and dismayed while watching this week’s episode when they came across what could be the most bizarre sex scene of all time.

In the ep, Henry (Theo James) explained to his future wife Claire (Rose Leslie) the awkward incident when his father found out about his time-traveling abilities when he was an up-for-anything teen.

Viewers were then taken to a flashback scene that showed a 16-year-old version of Henry (Brian Altemus) using his powers to go back in time and — what else? — perform oral sex on himself. His father walked in and sees two versions of his son naked in bed together.

Many felt the scene downright sucked, like Decider’s Meghan O’Keefe, who wrote in her review:

“I can’t quite put my finger on why the scene is so disturbing, but it will haunt me for the rest of my goddamn life.”

Others on social media felt the same way — including those who read the book, which, yes, also contained the scene in question. One user wrote:

“I owned and read ‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ for many years and the way I courageously blocked out any memory of this scene.”

On the other hand, viewers like writer Jarett Wieselman said the scene is what inspired them to check out the show. He wrote:

“I had no intention of watching The Time Traveler’s Wife on HBO Max but then I saw this clip where the lead character goes back in time to give himself head and now I’m like…. maaaybe they have some good ideas I should check out”

Ha!

What do U think about this one, Perezcious readers? Check out the scene if you dare (below) and sound off in the comments.

I had no intention of watching The Time Traveler's Wife on HBO Max but then I saw this clip where the lead character goes back in time to give himself head and now I'm like…. maaaybe they have some good ideas I should check out? pic.twitter.com/07R25R4jju — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) May 23, 2022

