Beyoncé Reveals Daughter Blue Ivy Saw ALL The Hate About Her 'Lackluster' Dancing!

Beyoncé‘s fans proved her right when she reluctantly let Blue Ivy Carter take the stage with her — but thankfully, the kiddo reacted to negativity like a pro!

You may remember back in May when the 11-year-old joined her momma for a surprise appearance onstage during the Renaissance World Tour in Paris. As Queen Bey belted My Power, Blue busted a move. She went on to appear in future tour stops, all against the initial wishes of the headliner. In a review of the new concert film, the New York Times revealed the CUFF IT artist reflected:

“She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no.”

But, of course, JAY-Z‘s firstborn won and got to take the stage — only for haters to s**t on her dancing skills! Sadly, the child actually saw all the online negativity about her “lackluster moves,” something that “dismayed” the Crazy in Love singer. We cannot imagine how brutal that must’ve been for both of them! The internet can be such a mean place!

Related: North West DESTROYED Pete Davidson’s Met Gala Look!

But instead of letting the hate get to her, the Grammy winner was happy to see Blue used the negativity as inspiration to improve, the outlet noted on Sunday:

“But it thrilled her mother that instead of quitting, she decided to put in the work and train even harder for future stops.”

Amazing!

A viral TikTok compilation video created in September proves the celeb kiddo bounced back strongly from all the controversy, and her grandma Tina Knowles-Lawson even told People in July that the preteen’s confidence has soared “to the sky” since her first performance, noting:

“She’s having the time of her life, and I couldn’t be more proud of her because she really worked hard.”

We just wish she didn’t have to deal with online hate while building this confidence!! She’s SO young. And people shouldn’t be hating on a kid — especially not one who’s brave enough to get on stage in front of thousands! Reactions, Perezcious readers?! Let us know (below)!

[Image via Beyonce/YouTube]