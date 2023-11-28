NeNe Leakes’ Linnethia Lounge CLOSES DOWN After Husband’s Passing & Son’s Health Scare!

Uh oh! It looks like NeNe Leakes is out of business!

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s popular Duluth, Georgia hangout, The Linnethia Lounge, has permanently closed! Housewives fan account @mrhousewives on Instagram alleged in a Monday post that the family-owned spot was having trouble remaining open, and had even temporarily closed down earlier this year after a rough couple years.

Fans may know that back in 2020, NeNe opened up the lounge with her son, Brentt Leakes, and her late husband, Gregg Leakes. However, tragedy struck in 2021 when Gregg passed away, and then again last year when Brennt heartbreakingly suffered a stroke and a heart attack at just 23 years old. Not long after that, she revealed on The Larry Reid Show that she was looking for interested buyers to take over the eatery. She said at the time:

“I would love to sell the lounge. It’s a long recovery for [Brentt], and it’s a lot on me — I have to be there. And I’m there regardless, but it is a lot. It’s just a lot, and I need Brentt. I got in this business with my husband and my son, right? And my husband’s passed on and my son is sick. I don’t want to run the business without them. This was for us to do together.”

She added that her son didn’t want her to sell, but that it was just “a lot” on her all by herself. We guess instead of selling, she just had to let it go another way…

Sad times for NeNe. We hope she and her son are doing okay!

