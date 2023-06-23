Top-Secret Underwater Navy Microphones Reportedly Heard Titanic Sub Implosion Days Ago

According to a new report, the US Navy heard what they believe was the implosion of the OceanGate Expeditions sub several days ago out in the North Atlantic Ocean.

The world is still reeling from the now-confirmed loss of all five crew members on board the submarine that had been trekking down underwater to visit the wreckage of the Titanic. On Thursday, the US Coast Guard was able to confirm the presence of a debris field in an area and pattern consistent with an implosion deep in the Atlantic. Now, it turns out top-secret military intelligence picked up a sound of the implosion as it occurred.

According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, the US Navy apparently knew about the fate of the Titan submersible days before the rest of the world. That’s because the navy heard the sound of its disintegration on a “top-secret acoustic-detection system” that tracks noises via secret microphones placed in the ocean.

The Navy has been very tight-lipped about the alleged presence of these microphones. Both the WSJ and the Associated Press have reported on the mics, and how “some in the upper echelons” of the US military were made aware of the Titan’s implosion because of them. However, the Navy has declined to publicly comment about it, per Insider and others.

Speaking to the WSJ on Thursday, one anonymous naval official said:

“The U.S. Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost. While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.”

According to the WSJ‘s Thursday report, the US Navy reportedly recorded those sounds “four days ago.” That would suggest the implosion happened early on after the sub first lost contact with crews in boats on the water’s surface.

An intelligence expert named Mark Cancian spoke to the Washington Post about the underwater microphone report and explained he’d be “surprised if they hadn’t heard it” considering how many top-secret high-tech devices are tracking sounds in that area.

Cancian noted:

“I would be surprised if they hadn’t heard it. They suspected what happened but couldn’t be sure. What you’re looking at is just lines on a graph. And if you try to convince people you weren’t doing a search because the lines on a graph indicated an implosion, that wouldn’t be acceptable to many.”

Even though the report about the US Navy’s technological capabilities is new — and surprising — Coast Guard officials have already assumed that other trackers picked up the sound of an implosion.

When confirming the sub’s loss at a press conference on Thursday, Coast Guard Rear Admiral John Mauger said:

“The implosion generated significant broadband sound down there that the sonar buoys would have picked up.”

Still, per the WSJ, the Navy’s secret sound detection allowed search-and-rescue officials to greatly narrow the area in which they were looking for the sub. From there, as we’ve now seen with the implosion confirmation, it was only a matter of time before searchers found debris and confirmed the tragedy.

We continue to send love to those affected by the loss of the five men on board. Such a tragedy.

