Watch TODAY Show Hosts Freak Out When A Naked Man Runs Past Studio Window!

There’s nothing like live TV, is there??

The Today show hosts got a shocking surprise Monday morning while on air when a naked man ran past the studio! The unknown runner, whose lower body was mostly covered by crowd control barriers with the show’s logo on them was seen jogging outside the set’s iconic Studio 1A window! In a viral clip posted to social media, Craig Melvin kicks off a segment by noting:

“Oh, there was a naked runner.”

Like a true host, he initially breezed past the moment and continued to go on with the show, but Savannah Guthrie couldn’t just ignore the absurdity outside.

Totally interrupting the segment, she shouted:

“There he goes! Where are your clothes?!”

Even Hoda Kotb joined in, waving “bye!” to the streaker as he made his way down the streets of Manhattan. It’s truly so chaotic and hysterical! After families got an unwanted (albeit blink-and-you’ll-miss-it) full-frontal flash, the network abruptly cut to a commercial break. However, that move even had fans cracking up — because the first word in the commercial was ironically “dignity.” Can’t make this stuff up!

Ch-ch-check out the wild moment (below)!

STREAKER problems at NBC's "Today" show. There's a brief moment of Full Frontal nudity, and then they cut to ads. (Maybe he was going to keep running past the window?) pic.twitter.com/swxJVCn3EO — Tim Graham (@TimJGraham) September 20, 2021

Viewers went rightfully “nuts” online, with one savagely joking:

“At least it’s not Matt Lauer”

Ouch!

Another dubbed it a major “news flash.” LOLz! What are YOUR reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

