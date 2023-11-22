Todd Chrisley Upset He Doesn't Get To Leave Prison To Be With Family During Holidays!

Todd Chrisley wants to be home for the holidays. The only problem? Welp, as y’all know, dude is behind bars for tax evasion and bank fraud — and thus, cannot leave to be with his family.

His attorney, Jay Surgent, told TMZ on Tuesday that he hasn’t exactly been in the holiday spirit this year because he is very upset about spending Thanksgiving and Christmas with other inmates instead of his family. Yeah, we bet!

That being said, it sounds like he does have some plans for the festive season! One of the family members will go to Florida and Kentucky, where he and Julie Chrisley are respectively severing out their prison sentences.

The outlet reported that Savannah Chrisley plans to visit her parents in prison at some point amid the festive season. It’s unknown if her other siblings, including Chase, Lindsie, Kyle, Grayson, and Chloe Chrisley, will join her on the trip. He also will be served a special meal for Thanksgiving at the FPC Pensacola. So it may not be an extravagant home-cooked feast with family as he’s used to, but it’s better than nothing at all!

Still, Todd doesn’t seem to be up for the holidays. So instead of getting in the celebrating mood, he’s directing all his energy into his legal battle. The lawyer told TMZ that they are exploring any and all legal strategies to get him home early — maybe even early enough to celebrate the holidays next year. Surgent noted that Todd has a court date in March to try to reverse his conviction. But he may not want to get his hopes up! There’s still a chance things won’t swing in his favor during the process!

