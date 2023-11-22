How Matthew Perry Once Helped Struggling Actor Sarah Paulson Was SO SWEET!

Sarah Paulson is reflecting on her friendship with the late Matthew Perry.

While appearing on The View on Tuesday, the American Horror Story actress opened up about her time knowing the Friends star — and couldn’t say enough positive things! When asked how she’ll remember him, the 48-year-old said:

“I just remember him as one of the most generous people on the planet.”

She reflected on a time in her career when she really “needed” a job, and Matthew helped her land a role on a big network show, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip:

“I was at a particular place in my career where I needed that job very desperately and he, because of his friendship with Amanda Peet, who was my best friend at the time, who was also on the show, they had done a movie together called The Whole Nine Yards. So he asked me to meet him in the parking lot for my final audition, and I got in his car and he ran the whole scene with me multiple times so that I could have a leg up on the other performer.”

Whaaat?? He went so above and beyond for her! What a genuine show of character… Just because he saw someone in need of help. Sarah continued:

“And I did get the job! So, I sort of credit him with taking that extra time, and he absolutely did not need to do that.”

.@MsSarahPaulson calls Matthew Perry "one of the most generous people on the planet": "He was just the kind of person that if you made him laugh or if you made him smile you felt like you had really arrived… He is a wonderful guy." pic.twitter.com/xD0fq6Y10s — The View (@TheView) November 21, 2023

That’s absolutely amazing! It seems like every time we hear someone speak out about him, it’s just overwhelmingly positive.

