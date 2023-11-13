Todd Chrisley 'Very Against' Meeting Daughter Savannah's New BF Robert Shiver -- But Why?!

Todd Chrisley does not like this one bit!

The Chrisley Knows Best alum is currently locked up in a federal prison in Florida, and while he deals with the increasingly s**tty living situation behind bars, his daughter Savannah Chrisley is doing really well. She has a new man!

As we’ve reported, the Unlocked podcast host is in a budding new romance with former college football star Robert Shiver. She met him a few months ago — long after Todd and Julie Chrisley first reported to prison — and now, she’s ready for Robert to meet the ‘rents!

Related: Savannah Remembers Late Fiancé Nic Kerdiles One Month After His Death

Of course, the Chrisley fam is REALLY close. Todd and Julie are pretty much always around for their kids’ romantic lives. But not this time!! In an interview with ET, the Sassy By Savannah mogul explained that her proud poppa is NOT down to meet Robert while locked up. Why?

“Dad is very against it just because, ‘He’s not gonna see me in this atmosphere and this environment,’ and I feel like it’s more a male pride type of thing.”

Wow!

Pride and ego got the better of none other than Todd Chrisley. Who’da thunk it?! Jokes aside, tho, we get it. Savannah has pushed back on past rumors that Todd supposedly “let himself go” while behind bars FPC Pensacola, but incarceration does make sense that he’d be hesitant to meet Shiver. Not the ideal choice for a first meeting! But for Savannah, that sucks. She explained:

“Anyone I’ve ever dated, he and I have spoken about, like, I’ve told him everything. So, I long for those conversations — to have them, to tell him all the amazing things that are happening within my relationship and how awesome Robert is and how he’s responded to certain situations.”

The 26-year-old did say momma Julie is into her relationship with Robert — and all about meeting him! It’s just Todd who doesn’t want to bring a BF down to Pensacola for a face-to-face. Savannah concluded:

“Mom’s very much all for it ’cause she’s like, ‘Hey, if y’all are gonna end up together I need to meet him.’ And I sent her pictures of us, obviously, and she’s heard all the stories, so she is, like, vicariously living through me. So, he definitely will meet Mom, for sure. Who knows about Dad.”

Who knows, indeed. What do U think, Perezcious readers?! Does Todd have a good reason for not wanting to meet Sav’s BF or nah?? Sound OFF in the comments (below)…

[Image via Steve TV Show/YouTube/Savannah Chrisley/Instagram]