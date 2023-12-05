Gisele Bündchen Celebrates Earning New Jiu Jitsu Belt... With Her Rumored Beau! LOOK!

Gisele Bündchen just celebrated a new martial arts milestone… with her rumored beau by her side!

The model celebrated earning her purple belt in jiu-jitsu during an emotional ceremony hosted by the Valente Brothers martial arts academy on Monday. Tom Brady‘s ex has been pouring herself into the practice ever since the divorce, so getting to this intermediate-level belt is a big deal to her!

In videos of the ceremony, which she posted to her Instagram Story, the 43-year-old can be seen standing with her fellow recipients as the instructors honored them. It also appears like she gave her rumored flame Joaquim Valente a hug at one point before hugging and waving to other people at the event while looking overwhelmed with emotion the whole time.

Later, she smiled alongside her kids Benjamin and Vivian, who were also in white uniforms, writing:

“Thank you for teaching us this incredible art that helps us on and off the mat”

So sweet! The 13-year-old was first to learn the sport and the girls have followed suit. It’s clearly been a great thing for all of them! Last year, she told Dust it’s been helping her “become the best version” of herself, so climbing the ranks is a good indication it’s working!

Ch-ch-check out snapshots of the special ceremony (below):

Amazing!

[Image via Valente BrothersTV/YouTube & Gisele Bündchen/Instagram]