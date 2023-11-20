Gisele Bündchen Gets Cryptic About 'Silent Struggles' & 'Fear' In Powerful Message!

Gisele Bündchen is asking the world to be a little bit nicer. But to what “heartbreaks” is she referring?

On Saturday, the supermodel took to Instagram to share a poignant post. In the upload, the Brazilian bombshell is seen sitting in the sand of a beach in a black one-piece bathing suit. The sun is setting over the ocean behind her, and the picture is stunning. But the news is in the caption!

Writing in English and doubling up on the message in her native Portuguese, Tom Brady‘s ex-wife started out on “obstacles,” “heartbreaks,” and “silent struggles” in her opener:

“Everyone we meet has faced or is facing challenges in life that we know nothing about. We don’t see the silent struggles, the fear, the obstacles, the heartbreaks, or their daily ups and downs…”

Then the 43-year-old asked the world to offer more kindness to each other:

“As we go about our daily routine, we may miss seeing someone needing a simple, kind word or gesture. I believe an act of kindness sparks more kindness, and this is what we most need in the world today.”

See the full post (below):

Obviously, that’s a great message. We should be more kind to everyone around us. We know not what battles people are fighting behind the scenes and under the surface!

But also, it’s pretty cryptic, right? Especially considering how it’s been just over a year since she finalized her divorce from the former NFL superstar. In recent months, Gisele has been extremely candid about how difficult life has been for her after the divorce. And we also know from insiders speaking out in recent months that life was very hard on her behind the scenes prior to the split. Heck, Tom himself has also plainly admitted to his life being in turmoil before and during the split.

Clearly, there is a LOT going on — even now, more than a year after the divorce became official. All we can do is send love and light! And you should, too, Perezcious readers!!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]