Back On? Tom Brady & Irina Shayk Spotted Out Together In Miami After Breakup!

Is Tom Brady and Irina Shayk’s romance back on?

Weeks after it was reported their romance “fizzled out,” the 46-year-old former football player and the 37-year-old model were spotted together on Friday during Art Basel in Miami, Florida. As seen in pictures obtained by TMZ, Tom picked Irina up at the hotel she’s staying at this weekend. Once they noticed the photographers, she quickly hopped in the car, and they got out of there. See the snapshots (below):

Tom Brady Picks Up Irina Shayk in His Car Ahead of Miami Art Basel Party | Click to read more ???? https://t.co/VzIwi02ZLa — TMZ (@TMZ) December 9, 2023

Innerestingly enough, the outlet reported Tom was seen at a star-studded party later that same evening at Wayne and Cynthia Boich‘s private mansion — but there was no sign of Irina near him. Hmm. The night before, they were also seen at Leonardo DiCaprio’s Art Basel bash and kept their distance from each other, too. A source told Page Six that while Irina and Tom were “in attendance,” they didn’t “go together” to the event:

“Brady was at the party briefly and he said hi to her, but he also said hi to a lot of other people.”

It appears something is going on between them again. However, they are attempting (and failing) to keep it somewhat hidden. Or did they never end their fling in the first place? Don’t expect an answer to these questions. Irina previously told Elle she refuses to talk about her “personal life.”

