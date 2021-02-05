Mean Tweets Is Back! But This Time It's JUST Tom Brady!

Mean Tweets from sports fans are truly a different breed — and no one knows that more than Tom Brady!

The football superstar is headed into his (record-demolishing) 10th Super Bowl appearance, and his first without the New England Patriots. (If you don’t keep up with sportsball, Tom is a Tampa Bay Buccaneer now). With that much success, it’s inevitable he would collect a lot of haters along the way… and we mean a LOT. Seriously, the quarterback must be among one of the most reviled athletes of all time.

Giselle Bündchen’s husband is no stranger to Jimmy Kimmel’s “Mean Tweets” segment, either. Before last year’s Super Bowl, he joined fellow NFL stars in reading about some of the online hate — and he got way more of it than anybody else did! (You can check out that segment HERE.)

This year, Jimmy Kimmel Live! decided to cut out the middlemen and get straight to the Brady hate. The all-star carried the segment all by himself with tweet after tweet of vitriol, including a particularly alarming fantasy involving rendered bacon fat.

Only one tweet seemed to really cross the line, one in which the Twitter user hoped Tom’s dog would “eat chocolate and [get] really sick and throw up on [his] socks.” Looking into the camera, the frequent Super Bowl champion exclaimed, “That’s f**ked up!”

Ch-ch-check out the full clip for yourself (below):

[Image via Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube]