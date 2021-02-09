Tom Brady Said WHAT To A Kansas City Chiefs Player During The Super Bowl?!

Turns out Tom Brady can talk some s**t out there on the football field!

Hours after Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs en-route to a convincing 31-9 Super Bowl victory on Sunday night, Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu took to Twitter with an interesting allegation!

Mathieu, who had been in Brady’s face all game long and was at one point flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct himself, tweeted (and deleted) an accusation about Gisele Bündchen‘s husband! According to USA TODAY, the 28-year-old Chiefs defensive star wrote (below):

“He called me something I won’t repeat but yeah I’ll let the media throw me under [the] bus as if I did something or said something to him…go back to my previous games against TB12 I showed him nothing but respect. Look at my interviews about him… I show grace.”

Whoa!!! Sooo… what did he call you?!

Mathieu also opened up about the incident in an interview after the game with Radio.com, adding:

“I thought I played as hard as I can today. Listen, Tom Brady’s a great quarterback. I never really saw that side of Tom Brady, to be honest. But whatever. No comment. It’s over with. I’m done with it.”

Wait, WHAT side?!?! Guess we’ll never know, because Brady has thus far refused to talk about it…

The star QB was definitely heated, though! There were a couple notable times during the game when CBS Sports television cameras picked up the 43-year-old quarterback yelling at Mathieu and other Chiefs defenders. Crazy!!!

What do y’all think Brady said???

