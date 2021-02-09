Brandi Glanville 'Learned Her Lesson' With Troublesome Armie Hammer Tweet -- Read Her NEW Statement!

It took her a little while, but Brandi Glanville finally wound up on the right side of this one!

As we reported earlier on Monday, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star unexpectedly joined in on the increasingly-bizarre conversation surrounding Armie Hammer when she told him he could “have my rib cage” in a poorly-conceived attempt at a joke.

At first, for a few hours, the 48-year-old prolific tweeter doubled down on her comic effort.

Initially, when fans called her out on Twitter over the “how do you just keep getting hotter and hotter” remark and her “#LetsBBQ” hashtag, Glanville responded on the defensive, tweeting this earlier on Monday:

“I’m not sorry I don’t take it back it was a f**king joke clearly I need my rib cage but maybe he can have one my kidneys. Get some hobbies.”

Yikes!

But now, just hours after she posted that response, it’s been deleted! Evidently, the Brandi Glanville Unfiltered podcast host is thinking better of her take on the Armie Hammer situation! Actually, to be fair, she’s finally learning about the Armie Hammer situation. As in, she finally read past the headlines!

After deleting her joke along with her initial defense of it, Glanville re-upped again on the social network — but this time, with an apology. See what she had to say on Monday afternoon about having “learned [her] lesson” regarding “headline porn” in the tweet here (below):

Guys I DID NOT KNOW the extent of whats being alleged against AH I just read he was getting divorced and thought he was hot. No more headline porn for me! I have learned my lesson — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) February 8, 2021

Well then!

Minutes later, she further explained her position about having initially tweeted after only seeing the headlines in a second tweet while replying to a fan (below):

Thanks it when I saw the headlines I went and read all the stuff and now I do kind of feel bad I don’t want people to hurt oreat other people ever — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) February 8, 2021

OK then! And we agree with that, Brandi, we don’t want people to hurt or eat other people ever, either.

Jokes aside, though, the Call Me By Your Name star continues to come under fire for his sexual fantasies, including violent acts like rape and cannibalism.

Last month, one of Hammer’s ex-girlfriends came forward and alleged that the 34-year-old movie star had offered to find a doctor in LA who could reportedly remove one of her ribs, “as you do not need it,” so he could “barbecue it and eat it” while she watched. It would appear that this particularly disturbing allegation was the one to which Glanville was referring in her attempted joke tweet.

Of course, Glanville isn’t the first star who has misstepped while trying to defend (or joke about) Hammer. As you may recall, Bella Thorne was roundly criticized early last month after attempting to account for the disturbing and violent allegations piling up agains the movie star.

What do U make of all the claims and charges surrounding Hammer’s alleged sexual escapades, Perezcious readers? And what about Brandi — good on her for apologizing quickly? Maybe she ought to read the whole story and not just the headline next time?!

Sound OFF about everything down in the comments (below)…

