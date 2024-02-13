Tom Cruise Reportedly Dating Much Younger Russian Socialite!

Tom Cruise has a new girlfriend! That’s the word on the street, at least!

The 61-year-old actor has reportedly been “growing closer” to Russian socialite Elsina Khayrova, and her friends are spilling all the tea! While speaking to DailyMail.com‘s MailOnline on Monday, insiders revealed the couple is, in fact, an item — despite trying to keep a VERY low profile.

Both the Top Gun alum and his much younger 36-year-old girlfriend attended a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity last week, where Prince William was the guest of honor. That said, they notably entered separately — but friends say that was all for show!

Those close to the pair claim they have been spending lots more time together. Plus, the Hollywood A-lister has regularly stayed over at his girlfriend’s fancy AF apartment. And yet despite things heating up in their relationship, they’re trying to maintain some “privacy,” which is why they haven’t gone public yet! A source dished:

“It’s well known within Elsina’s circle that she and Tom are now an item. They’ve grown very close over the past few weeks but take a lot of care not to be photographed together because they want to maintain their privacy. Tom has been staying the night at Elsina’s apartment, which as you can imagine, is a very beautiful place. They enjoy hanging out together and despite their wealth, do a lot of the things that normal couples do.”

But, uhh, “normal” isn’t exactly the word we’d used to describe them! Sure, they’ve gone for romantic strolls in Hyde Park, near the socialite’s home, like many couples (though they had to be in disguise). Way more boujee, they’ve also dined privately at several exclusive London restaurants — which is definitely not normal! But that’s what happens when two super-rich folks link up!

If you don’t know, the pair were first rumored to be together last December. Back then, they were believed to have first met at a party in Mayfair, and were seen getting cozy. An eyewitness at the time described them as “inseparable” and “clearly a couple.” Elsina was formerly married to Dmitry Tsvetkov, who wishes her nothing but “the best” after the time together. Although he did send a warning to anyone who dates her next following their divorce, which he claims cost him £150 million. He told the outlet previously:

“Irrespective of whoever she’s with, Tom Cruise or anybody else, they should be aware that she likes the finer things in life and has expensive and luxurious taste. Tom should keep his eyes and wallet wide open.”

Hah! The Mission Impossible star has an estimated net worth of $600 million, so we don’t think that’ll be a prob! Thoughts on the new couple?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Elsina Khayrova/Instagram & Phil Lewis/WENN]