Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson has HAD IT with her embattled mother, and things came to a furious head in a moment that you’re finally about to see! The forthcoming episode of Mama June: Family Crisis is set to drop on WEtv on Friday evening at 9:00 p.m. ET, and judging by this first look on Friday morning, Honey Boo Boo, her sister Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird, and their mother Mama June Shannon have a truly jaw-dropping blowout over missing money!

Honey Boo Boo and Mama June have been at odds over money allegedly missing from Alana’s Coogan Account. That’s a decades-old financial tool set up to allow child actors to save and later have access to money they make while working as kids in television and movies. Alana — who turned 18 back in August — is off attending Regis University in Denver right now. But she’s struggling to pay tuition because a HUGE chunk of her Coogan Account money is missing!

Related: Honey Boo Boo Had ‘Deep Depression’ During Mama June & Pumpkin’s Custody Battle

Earlier this week, Mama June tried to deny that she’d stolen Alana’s TV money, which the younger woman had earned on projects including Dancing With The Stars Juniors back in 2018. But Mama June’s denial wasn’t exactly convincing. She said she “didn’t really steal” any money, then told the world to watch the fam’s new episode on Friday night for the answer about the missing cash. Well, based on an early look at this teaser clip via People, things don’t look good for Justin Stroud‘s wife!!

In the clip, Pumpkin leads the charge by sitting the family down in the kitchen. Then, she whips out a whiteboard and bank receipts and goes line by line on how much money should be in Alana’s Coogan Account. With Justin sitting by her side, Mama June tries to claim that state taxes in California swiped a huge portion of Alana’s DWTS Juniors earnings. But Pumpkin calls BS on that, and she’s got the tax laws to prove it! California didn’t take 50% of Alana’s money, as Mama June had tried to claim. In fact, only a shade over 22% was withdrawn by the state. And in the end, as we’ve previously reported, Pumpkin determines just over $35,000 is missing from Alana’s account. Not good!

In a confessional, Honey Boo Boo slammed her momma about the disappeared dough:

“If Mama wants to have like a relationship with me she needs to pay me back, because one thing I don’t do, is I don’t hang around no ‘thief’ that gonna steal my money, now. You was the one who stole it so you need to pay my money back.”

Oof! Pretty strong words! Back to the kitchen scene, Pumpkin makes the (correct) point that all the missing money could have been used to fund Alana’s college education. Mama June then interrupts her and intimates she doesn’t think her daughter will be able to stick it out in school anyway — which, like, seriously?! That’s a supremely f**ked up thing to say! Pumpkin started screaming at that point, calling out Mama June for the cruel comment:

“You’re being a negative bitch! You’re not a supportive mother!”

Enraged, Pumpkin continued with an incredibly cutting comment about Mama June’s drug addiction battles:

“Who cares [if Alana drops out]?! … God forbid Alana drop out of college and waste ten grand! It’s investing in your daughter! What if you lost ten grand? You lost $500,000 to a bag of f**king crack, bitch!”

Holy s**t!!!

Mama June is left speechless at the crack claim — but only for a second. After a pause to collect her thoughts, she asks if the girls are mad at her for refusing to pay for Alana’s tuition — which is kind of missing the point, seeing as it was ALANA’S money that should have paid for her college. Then, she tries to clap back at Pumpkin by saying:

“I don’t tell y’all what to do with your money.”

But Alana interrupts very quickly her there. It’s not Mama June’s money at all. It’s not about her paying or not, the 18-year-old screamed. Instead, it’s about the teen having access to her money that she earned:

“I don’t even want you to pay for college. I just want my 35 grand back in my account so I can pay for college!”

Fair point!! And one that Mama June must have some kind of answer for, right? You’d think! The preview clip cuts off there, so we don’t know what Stroud’s wife said in response. And we still don’t know what her specific reason is for the missing money! Because as Pumpkin proved in this clip, it ain’t tax withholding!! Ch-ch-check out the teaser for yourself (below):

Damn, y’all! That got heated AF! Thoughts? Reactions? Are you going to be watching on Friday night when this episode hits the airwaves to find out Mama June’s story about the missing cash?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via WEtv/YouTube]