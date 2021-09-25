Tom Felton Gives Fans A Health Update After Golf Course Collapse

Don’t worry, Tom Felton is doing a-okay!

In case you missed it, the Harry Potter alum participated in a celebrity golf tournament at the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, on Thursday when he suddenly collapsed at the 18th hole. While Tom appeared conscious, he was taken away on a cart and escorted to the local hospital. However, there was no reason for the collapse shared at the time.

Now, in an Instagram video posted on Saturday, the 34-year-old actor thanked his fans for their well-wishes following his “scary episode.” He then added:

“I’m on the mend. People have been looking, taking really good care of me, so thank you very much for messages of ‘get well soon,’ because I am on the mend, officially.”

Felton then burst into song, telling everyone that he “will be doing fine” and not to be concerned. We love to see that he is in good spirits! You can take a look at the short clip (below):

We still have no clue what caused the collapse, but we’re really glad that he is feeling better!

[Image via Mario Mitsis/WENN]