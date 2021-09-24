Tom Felton Collapses During Celebrity Golf Tournament, Reportedly Taken To Hospital

We hope Tom Felton is okay!

The Harry Potter alum suffered a scary health issue during a celebrity golf tournament on Thursday at the Ryder Cup when he collapsed on the 18th hole.

After he fell, the 34-year-old was quickly surrounded by tournament staff and was helped onto a cart before he was driven off the Whistling Straits Golf Course in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He appeared conscious, but majorly distraught. (You can see the pics here.)

Ryder Cup officials said the star was taken to a local hospital for treatment. It’s unclear what triggered the apparent medical emergency or what the actor’s current condition is.

We’re keeping Tom in our thoughts as more details come to light.

