Tom Holland Explains Why He’s Taking Time Away From Social Media

Don’t expect to see Tom Holland on social media for a bit.

The 26-year-old actor took to Instagram briefly on Saturday to explain he has been staying away from platforms like the ‘gram and Twitter lately and will be remain off them for some time. He shared in a video on Saturday – his first post since July 1 — that his hiatus has all been for the sake of his mental health, saying:

“I have taken a break from social media for my mental health because I find Instagram and Twitter to be overstimulating, to be overwhelming. I get caught up and I spiral when I read things about me online. And ultimately it’s very detrimental to my mental state, so I decided to take a step back and delete the app.”

There’s definitely nothing wrong with taking a step back from social media – especially if it’s negatively impacting your mental health.

However, Tom was not only logging on to Insta to open up about how social media has impacted his mental health issues. The Spider-Man: No Way Home star also made a “very, very brief return to Instagram” to take a moment to share details about the organization Stem4, which he says has helped him through difficult times. He detailed that the charity has four free apps, such as ones to help young people “manage and reduce intense emotions such as the urge to self-harm” and “manage and reduce symptoms of anxiety.” There are also ones that “help friends and family members support a young person’s mental health” and “increase motivation and lift low moods.” He went on to say:

“There is an awful stigma against mental health. And I know that asking for help and seeking help isn’t something that we should be ashamed of. But it is something that is much easier said than done.”

With that in mind, Tom said he hopes that “if you’re suffering and you need help” this could be a resource for one of his followers to use. He then told everyone he was “going to disappear from Instagram again,” and thanked everyone for the support. You can ch-ch-check out his entire video (below):

Sending some love and light to Tom!

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “STRENGTH” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741, or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

