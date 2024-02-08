Tom Sandoval Already Calling New Date His ‘Addiction’ -- And Reveals What ‘Turns’ Him On About Her!

Yes, Tom Sandoval is apparently already obsessed with his lady friend!

As we reported, the Vanderpump Rules star has officially moved on from his ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix AND Rachel Leviss with 31-year-old model/Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex, Victoria Lee Robinson. At the time, an insider told People “they’ve been hanging out and enjoying their time together.” The two have even made their relationship Instagram official!

Now, Sandoval is opening up about his new flame for the first time during the debut episode of his friend Billie Lee’s new podcast Billie and the Kid. And the guy sounds smitten! Too smitten? He called Victoria his “addiction!” Sandoval explained:

“This week, my addiction of the week is definitely my friend Victoria that I have been hanging out with. She’s definitely super awesome and she’s one of the sweetest people. Obviously I have known her for a really long time, but we went on our first date last night.”

After just one date. Huh.

The 40-year-old reality star described his date with Victoria as “awesome,” “very adventurous and a little crazy.” Oh?! And he had nothing but praise for her, saying:

“She is a model, she works a lot and she is very successful. She does well for herself, but she is also very humble and really cool. She is just a very sweet, thoughtful person.”

Even Billie was a big fan of Victoria! The comedian commented on how kind Sandoval’s girlfriend has been to her, recalling:

“Those flowers — literally I had the worst day. [My car was broken into] in Tom’s driveway. My computer and all my makeup was stolen. It was such a crazy week and then I come back to his house and Victoria literally has those flowers waiting for me and the cutest card that read, ‘I’m sorry you had a bad day and I hope this makes you smile.’”

That is very sweet. And her caring nature is apparently one of the biggest things that turn on Sandoval! He noted:

“That s**t turns me on so much. Sweet, nice people like that.”

According to Sandoval, the couple have connected over “weird stuff” like caring for other people. Hmm. We wouldn’t categorize caring for others as “weird stuff.” It’s, you know, the decent thing to do. He explained:

“We seem to be very similar in a lot of ways. We are both spontaneous and adventurous. We push it to the max sometimes but we both like to do things like that. It is funny because her dad is sick and she wasn’t feeling well so I already had soup sent to her house. As she had flowers sent to mine for Billie.”

Wow. Sandoval seems to be head over heels for Victoria already! We just hope this budding relationship is healthy and not at all toxic… Watch the interview (below):

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

