Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney In A Love Triangle With... Scheana Shay's Daughter's Nanny?!?

The love triangle between Tom Schwartz & Katie Maloney just got a whole lot more complicated!

We’ve known for a while the former couple were going after the same woman last year ever since the Vanderpump Rules Season 11 trailer dropped. The US Sun later found out that the object of their affection, 24-year-old singer-songwriter Tori Keeth, had been pals with other members of the VPR cast, including Scheana Shay and Kristen Doute. But what we didn’t know? Tori apparently is the nanny for Scheana’s daughter, Summer Moon!

On the new episode of the reality show, the 38-year-old opened up about her struggles with postpartum OCD, which has made her hesitant to leave her 2-year-old. Scheana’s mom watched Summer Moon whenever she and her husband Brock Davies needed to go out. However, a rotator cuff prevented her from being able to lift the little one now. Enter Tori. She agreed to help out Scheana and watch Summer Moon moving forward. Scheana explained:

“Outside of my immediate family, we haven’t really let anyone watch Summer on their own yet. I think starting with someone like Tori, who I have known since she was 16 [and] who I trust [is a good idea].”

Whoa!

So Katie and Schwartz will be battling it out over Scheana’s nanny?! That’s bound to make things a tad tricky this season! And we have to wonder how Scheana feels about a divorced couple going after someone she’s known for such a long time and has, you know, hired to watch her child!

