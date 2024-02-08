Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Will Occasionally ‘See A Therapist’!

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel aren’t afraid of a little couples therapy!

Amid a rocky few months for the Mirrors singer and a shaky start to his musical comeback, it sounds like he and his bride are staying strong. On Wednesday, an insider told Entertainment Tonight:

“Things are going well between Justin and Jess. She is busy with her own projects and he has been there for her. They have each other’s back and are each other’s biggest fans when it comes to their careers.”

That’s great to hear! As we’ve been following, fans sorta turned on Justin amid his ex Britney Spears’ memoir release — which she blew the curtains back on their relationship in. Then, when he debuted new music last month, Britney stans took the opportunity to troll him… But Jess stayed put by his side through it all! And even if there may have been bumps in the road for the spouses, it sounds like they stayed on top of ‘em with a bit of professional help. The insider added:

“They make sure to have a good balance and occasionally will see a therapist for a check in. Justin is always making Jessica laugh and is a great husband. He worships her.”

Awww!

The two share sons Silas, 8, and Phineas, 2, and it sounds like family time is a major high point for them:

“Justin and Jess love to have date nights and also love to sit around, watch movies, and be together as a family at home. They have so much fun with Silas and Phineas and their boys are the best thing that ever happened to them.”

Loves it!

Like we mentioned earlier, Justin is in the midst of a musical comeback with the announcement of his new album Everything I Thought It Was and the accompanying Forget Tomorrow World Tour. But it sounds like he’s still making his wife a priority — especially for her birthday next month:

“Justin has been planning a surprise for her birthday. He specifically wanted his tour to begin after her birthday and he’s focused on family time before it starts.”

As for if we can expect to see the Candy star alongside him, the source spilled:

“Jess hopes she can join Justin on some of his tour. She loves his new music and they are always playing it for the kids and in the house. She wants him to be happy and has been encouraging him to do this. She loves to support Justin and cheer him on.”

It sounds like they have a great dynamic. So much support!

How J.T. feels about getting back into his groove, though, the insider revealed:

“Justin loves releasing new music and is so excited to be performing again. He really missed it and this has been in the works for a long time. He loves his fans and the energy he gets from being onstage. He gets so much love, especially from his older fans who have been there with him since he first started.”

Well, he definitely needs the support from his die-hard fans, because word is he ain’t too happy Britney’s are overshadowing his new music!

Thoughts??

