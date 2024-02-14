Google Engineer Apparently Killed Wife, 2 Children, And Himself -- And No One Knows Why...

[Warning: Potentially Triggering Content]

Bay Area family of four are dead in a shocking triple-murder-suicide.

On Monday, the San Mateo Police Department reported to a San Francisco home after the family’s nanny called in a welfare check — but when they arrived, things were anything but well. Cops received no response when knocking at the front door, so they scoured the perimeter. No signs of forced entry were found, but they were able to gain access to the home through an unlocked window. In a Monday Facebook release, the PD revealed that inside, they discovered “four people dead; 1 adult male, 1 adult female, and two children.” Those people have since been confirmed as ex-Google and Meta engineer Anand Sujith Henry, his wife Alice Benziger, and their four-year-old twin sons Noah and Neithan.

Completely and utterly awful.

Related: Google Software Engineer Charged With Beating Wife To Death — Police Found Him ‘Spattered In Blood’!

DailyMail.com confirmed on Wednesday the young boys were found dead on a couch in one of the $2.1 million home’s five bedrooms, while Alice and Anand were located in a bathroom. They had fatal gunshot wounds, and lying next to them was a 9mm pistol with a loaded magazine. But cops aren’t investigating it as a break-in… because they’re actually “confident the person responsible was located within the home.”

Sources with direct knowledge told KTVU that Anand is believed to have shot his wife in the bathtub before turning the gun on himself. As for their children’s deaths, they are still under investigation as there was no physical trauma to their bodies. Police believe the twins were “smothered, strangled, or given a lethal overdose,” according to NBC Bay Area sources.

So, so sad.

As of now, no motives have been uncovered and no note was left at the scene. However, the DailyMail.com reported that Anand had filed for divorce from Alice in 2016 prior to welcoming their sons — but it was never finalized. And that was so many years ago. As for recent troubles, nothing has been uncovered yet. See the SMPD’s full release (below):

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The outlet also reported that relatives initially believed they died of a gas leak after the nanny called to inform them of their deaths, so getting the full spectrum of details must be absolutely heartbreaking. We can only imagine what they’re all going through right now.

Related: Harmony Montgomery’s Stepmom Carried Her Dead Body Around In Stroller With Her 2 Other Kids

What a terrible and devastating situation. Our hearts are with all of the late family’s loved ones.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence.

If you or someone you know is contemplating suicide, help is available. Consider contacting the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988, by calling, texting, or chatting, or go to 988lifeline.org.

[Images via Anand Henry/Facebook & NBC Bay Area/YouTube]