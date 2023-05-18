Watch Tom Sandoval Have A MELTDOWN Telling Lisa Vanderpump He 'Had Every Intention Of Telling' Ariana About Affair!

Apparently, Tom Sandoval had a full-blown meltdown when confronted about his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss… by none other than Lisa Vanderpump.

A final preview for the explosive Season 10 finale of Vanderpump Rules dropped just hours before air time on Wednesday night — and it looks like things got extremely emotional for Sandoval. When asked why he lied to his then-girlfriend Ariana Madix about his illicit relationship with Raquel, Sandoval shared that he “didn’t want to hurt her, and Ariana has a hard time with trusting people.” So you thought going behind her back and having an affair for around seven months would be better?! That doesn’t ease the pain — it just makes it worse!

LVP agreed, firing back:

“Well, what’s she gonna have now? This isn’t a trusting place when you’re sleeping with one of her best friends.”

Conceding the point, Sandoval claimed he and Raquel had “every intention of telling Ariana” before the Vanderpump Rules reunion since the two couldn’t stomach the 37-year-old going into filming and defending them, as she’s done all season:

“There’s no way we could feel like a human being — either one of us — to have Ariana defending Raquel and me.”

Sure. They were gonna tell her.

But obviously, they didn’t give her the heads up in time, not before she found out in one of the worst ways possible. For those who don’t know, she discovered a sexually explicit video on his phone in March! Lisa did not hold back her opinions on the situation, saying how “it looks terrible in retrospect.” Ultimately, Sandoval confessed he hated the way things ended between him and Ariana:

“I would love to be able to have a conversation with her when she’s not so angry at me.”

He then noted in a confessional that he was “very conflicted about being honest about details because I think about it hurting Ariana more.” Hmm. While Sandoval may want to talk with Ariana again, the restaurant owner doesn’t feel it will happen:

“I don’t know if I’ll ever get that chance, which kills me.”

That’s when Sandoval breaks down in tears — like full-on sobbing into his hands and arms. When Lisa tells him to “take a moment,” Sandoval walks away to the window and begins to hyperventilate. With tears in his eyes, he shares in a confessional:

“We did always protect each other, and for all the things that we’ve been through for that to be the last conversation that we have is really hard for me to handle.”

Wow. You can see the moment (below):

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Are you buying Sandoval’s emotional confession? Let us know in the comments below!

