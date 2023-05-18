Idaho Murder Suspect Bryan Kohberger Getting TONS Of Love Letters From Fans!

Just when you thought the Idaho murder case couldn’t get more deranged, suspect Bryan Kohberger has inexplicably gained fans… a LOT of fans… of the romantic variety…

While the quadruple murder suspect is being held in Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho — where University of Idaho students Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, were gruesomely murdered in November — he’s apparently been on the receiving end of some pretty “disturbing” love letters.

An unnamed employee of the correctional facility spoke with The Messenger Monday, explaining:

“He gets these letters a couple times a week. It’s disturbing.”

WTF?? What kind of sicko would idolize a man who is alleged to be responsible for such a heinous crime?

The anonymous staffer added he’s already received about two dozen letters, all decorated in romantic cards, from women confessing their attraction:

“They’re usually handwritten with hearts and stars. Colored envelopes. Everyone in the jail talks about how weird it is.”

That is seriously just twisted. He was charged with the MURDER of four college students! The kids — the siblings — the friends of people who are currently grieving over the horrifying tragedy for these poor students who will sadly now never get to live out their full lives… and people are pouring affection on the accused murder suspect? Absolutely sickening.

This isn’t the first time something like this has happened though. If you remember, back in February, single mom Brittney Hislope wrote to Kohberger, expressing that he would be her ideal man. She wrote, among a host of other things:

“Some people may not understand that with Bryan being my love interest that I’m fixated on, I don’t think of being with others in the ways that I think of being with him.”

Then, a month later, Reddit group Bryanation was banned from the platform for violating the community guidelines after posting some really distasteful things in favor of the accused.

What a seriously twisted world we live in.

On a less creepy note, the 28-year-old was officially indicted by a secret grand jury Wednesday in Latah County, bringing him one step closer to an arraignment for the murder charges. The indictment, obtained by NBC, claimed Bryan “did unlawfully enter” the victims’ home in Moscow, Idaho, and “willfully, unlawfully, deliberately, with premeditation and with malice aforethought, kill and murder” the four college students.

This is BIG news. We’re one step closer to bringing the families of the late students justice. See more (below):

