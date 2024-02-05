Tom Sandoval Shares His Fave Pickup Lines -- And Gets ROASTED By Fans!

Did Tom Sandoval catch Ariana Madix‘s attention with pickup lines like these?! ‘Cause they are backfiring big time with Vanderpump Rules fans now!

On Saturday, the Instagram account for Lifetime Movie Network dropped a new video of the reality star sharing his 5 favorite quips to impress a lady — but they are having the opposite effect! In the clip, which was used as promo for his new film Tall, Dark and Dangerous out on Thursday, the Bravo personality said:

“Do you have a name? Or can I call you mine? / Are you a campfire? Because you’re hot and I want s’more. / I must be in a museum because you’re truly a work of art. / Hi, my name is Tom. But you can call me tonight or tomorrow. / Have I told you what is on the Valentine’s Day menu? It is me and you.”

These are the best he’s got?! LOLz!

Watch him pour on the charm (below):

Unfortunately, he’s not impressing anyone! The comment section lit up with criticism from pissed-off fans who didn’t find anything sexy about his flirting! They clapped back:

“No thank you not a chance in hell” “Could he be any more of a D bag” “Hahahahah this is not good for his image. Who signed off on this” “Lifetime… you’re better than this”

Oof!! Others roasted him by sharing their ideas for pickup lines he’d be better off using, adding:

“‘Are you my girlfriend’s best friend? Cause I’d love to cheat on her with you’ ” “Hi My name’s Tom and I’m a walking red flag”

Ouch!

By the way, the movie the Sandoval’s in follows a woman who realizes the perfect dude she met on a dating app isn’t who he says he is — and he actually stole the identity of his former roommate (played by Tom). That seems like an appropriate movie for a cheater to be in!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?? What do you think of Tom’s pickup lines? Sound OFF (below)!

