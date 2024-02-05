Grammys’ In Memoriam Segment Snubbed Smash Mouth Singer Steve Harwell -- & Fans Are Pissed!

Fans are up in arms over another In Memoriam tribute — this time because they left out Steve Harwell!

On Sunday night, fans tuning into the 66th installment of the annual Grammys were shocked to see the late Smash Mouth frontman noticeably absent from the tribute just five months after he passed away. It’s not like Smash Mouth was never noticed by the awards, their big hit All Star, which was featured in Shrek, was nominated for a Grammy. Heck, the band was iconic in the industry! You’d have thought the late 56-year-old would have been a no-brainer addition.

On X (Twitter), fans slammed the snub, calling for the Recording Academy to properly pay tribute to him:

“Really #Grammys? You forgot to include Steve Harwell from Smash Mouth during the In Memoriam segment? He was a Grammy-nominee!” “The disrespect of forgetting GRAMMY-NOMINATED ARTIST Steve Harwell from @smashmouth during the In Memoriam segment needs to be addressed” “The #Grammys will include an engineer that plugged in a microphone in 1967 in their ‘In Memoriam,’ but not a true musical talent like Steve Harwell from Smash Mouth?!” “Teared up when the Grammys were remembering all the talented people we lost last year BUT didn’t see Steve Harwell mentioned #smashmouth” “Boycotting the Grammys until they tribute Steve Harwell.”

TMZ reported Steve passed away in September shortly after entering hospice for liver failure. His manager Robert Hayes told Rolling Stone at the time that he “passed peacefully and comfortably” at his home in the city of Boise while “surrounded by friends and family.” Clearly fans are not over the loss either.

