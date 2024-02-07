Kristin Cavallari Recalls 'Red F**king Flag' When Diddy Asked Her Out!

Kristin Cavallari once caught the eye of the now-disgraced Sean “Diddy” Combs — but she’s SO glad she never went on a date with him! Obviously!

In the new episode of her podcast Let’s Be Honest on Tuesday, the Laguna Beach alum claimed she “dodged a f**king bullet” when she rejected the rapper in her early 20s. The musician, whom she thinks had already split from Jennifer Lopez at the time, pulled out all the stops on Valentine’s Day trying to secure a date with the reality star. She dished:

“I was 22, I believe, we had a mutual friend, he got my number, whatever. He sent me the biggest bouquet of flowers I’ve ever seen. The biggest box of chocolates I’ve ever seen. A huge teddy bear.”

Romantic! Maybe a bit over the top, but cute if you’re into the guy, right?

Related: Kristin Cavallari Claps Back At Jeff Dye’s Complaint She Outed His DUI!

He also threw in some bottles of his DeLeón tequila, too, she recalled:

“I mean, it was like, ‘Holy s**t.’ I mean, it was multiple people bringing s**t into my house. It was like s**t you see in a movie.”

The All About The Benjamins rapper reportedly told her he had a “TV crush” on her and wanted to take her out. But despite all the gifts, she just wasn’t feeling it:

“I mean, there’s obviously a part where you’re like, ‘Whoa, this guy is spoiling the s**t out of me.’ Like that’s so sweet, and I’ve never met this guy.”

Looking back, she’s super grateful she trusted her gut and didn’t go out with him — because all of this was really a big “red flag,” the Very Cavallari star explained:

“Now, as an adult, I’m like, ‘Red f**king flag!’ I mean, that’s some love-bombing kind of s**t.”

Yeah… Love-bombing is a common first step in abusive relationships, overwhelming a potential mate with gifts to sweep them off their feet — and once they’re off their feet, it’s just so hard to run away later.

Thankfully it didn’t work! Even though Diddy “kept asking [her] out,” The Hills alum, now 37, didn’t bite:

“I could never just go on a date with someone because it was so-and-so. I have always had to be attracted to you. … I don’t want to be the arm candy.”

The fashion designer and her pal Justin Anderson then noted all the “hot water” Diddy’s in these days after his ex-girlfriend Cassie filed a lawsuit against him claiming she was sexually assaulted and abused during their 10-year relationship. They quickly settled, but tons more alleged victims came out of the woodwork. The Last Night artist has denied all allegations.

But now knowing all of this, you can understand why Kristin is relieved she didn’t fall for the guy and his tempting gifts! See her recall it all in the whole podcast (below):

Thoughts?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via MEGA/Avalon/WENN]