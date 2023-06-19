Marc Anthony Welcomes Baby With Wife Nadia Ferreira On Father’s Day -- Her First, His SEVENTH!

Marc Anthony just got the ultimate Father’s Day blessing!

The 54-year-old singer and his 24-year-old wife Nadia Ferreira officially welcomed their first child together on Sunday, sharing in a joint Instagram post in both English and Spanish:

“God’s timing is always perfect Happy Father’s Day”

Related: J.Lo Shows Love To ‘Daddy’ Ben Affleck On Father’s Day!

The proud parents revealed a sweet black-and-white photo of the Vivir Mi Vida singer holding the newborn, which you can see (below):

So cute! We can feel the love.

Last month, Nadia shared pics of her extravagant, animal-themed baby shower, which she enjoyed with family and friends.

We’re so happy for the new parents! Marc also shares 14-year-old twins Max and Emme with ex-wife Jennifer Lopez, as well as sons Ryan Adrian, 19, and Cristian Marcus, 22, with ex-wife Dayanara Torres, and 27-year-old Chase and 28-year-old Ariana with Debbie Rosado.

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Images via Marc Anthony/Instagram]