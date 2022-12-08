Toni Collette Announces Divorce After Husband Is Photographed Kissing Another Woman On The Beach!

Please tell us this man did not betray international treasure Toni Collette!

In shocking photos obtained by DailyMail.com on Wednesday, the Knives Out alum’s husband of nearly 20 years, Dave Galafassi, can be seen cozying up to and kissing an unknown woman on the beach. The pics were taken early Wednesday morning as the drummer and the mystery blonde went for a quick swim — and a bit more!

Toni and Dave have been together for two decades. They’ve been married since 2003 and share two children. So obviously folks were worried the film goddess was being cheated on! DM reached out to Toni for comment before publishing — and the response was pretty damn definitive.

The Hereditary star took to Instagram to post a divorce announcement! The shared statement reads:

“It is with grace and gratitude that we announce we are divorcing. We’re united in our decision and part with continuing respect and care for each other. Our kids are of paramount importance to us and we will continue to thrive as a family, albeit a different shape. We’re thankful for the space and love you grant us as we evolve and move through this transition peacefully. Big thanks.”

Whoa. See the full post (below):

Our guess is the pics were not a shock to her, and they had already broken up. If she were just learning about his dalliance with some younger woman, if he were breaking her heart like that… this post wouldn’t come across like such a conscious uncoupling, right?

BTW, if you had no idea Toni was even on IG — you were right. She wasn’t. The Oscar nominee actually reactivated her account just five days ago, returning with a post reading:

“I’m back. Hello world. I love you”

This can’t be a coincidence, right? She’s back on IG because she’s looking for a change after a big life event… like, say, splitting from her husband after two decades, right?

Sadly this also probably means an official end to her band, Toni Collette and the Finish, since Dave was her drummer. Oh, you didn’t know the Sixth Sense powerhouse had a band?

Right?!?

To be fair, they only ever put out the one album and haven’t toured since 2007, so they were probably already long over. The question is, how long have Toni and Dave been over?

What do YOU think of Toni splitting from her husband??

