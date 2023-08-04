Tony Bennett's Son Reveals His Sweet Last Words Before Dying

Danny Bennett is looking back on his final moments with his father.

As you know, Tony Bennett passed away in New York City last month at the age of 96, years after he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease. The legendary singer’s Instagram page paid tribute at the time, writing:

“Tony left us today but he was still singing the other day at his piano and his last song was, “Because of You,” his first #1 hit. Tony, because of you we have your songs in our heart forever.”

Two weeks after his heartbreaking death, Danny and Susan Benedetto sat down to talk about the artist with Hoda Kotb on the Today Show. And prepare yourselves and grab a tissue, Perezcious readers, because he revealed the touching last words Tony ever spoke to him.

During the interview, the 69-year-old said Tony expressed his gratitude the last time he saw the jazz performer before his death. Danny recalled:

“His last words to me (were), ‘Thank you.’ Can’t say it better than that.”

What a sweet and heartbreaking moment between Danny and Tony. You can see the entire interview (below):

Our hearts continue to go out to the Bennett family as they mourn the loss of Tony. Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

