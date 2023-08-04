Kelly Osbourne 'Hid' For Entire Pregnancy Because She ‘Did Not Want To Be Fat Shamed’

Kelly Osbourne is getting candid about why there were so few photos of her during her pregnancy — and the reason is truly upsetting.

The 38-year-old television personality announced she was expecting her first child with Slipknot’s Sid Wilson back in May 2022. But after the announcement, she noticeably posted very few pictures of herself on Instagram. She also avoided getting snapped by paparazzi. The only time Kelly really showed off her baby bump was during an episode of Red Table Talk.

We only learned she welcomed a little boy named Sidney because her momma Sharon Osbourne spilled the beans in January — much to her chagrin! The Fashion Police alum even threw some shade at her mom for exposing the news to the world, saying:

“I am not ready to share him with the world. It is no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby.”

Oof. Sharon clearly was in the dog house with Kelly for a minute there!

Related: Kelly Really Hates Prince Harry! Hear Her Go Off In Heated New Podcast!

But why all the secrecy during her pregnancy? Why didn’t she show off this time in her life on the ‘gram? Well, Kelly finally gave her fans an answer about the matter — and the reasoning is incredibly heartbreaking.

On Tuesday, the reality TV vet posted a picture of herself rocking a shimmery black dress and a matching hair bow on set for an episode of The Masked Singer. You can ch-ch-check it out (below):

STUNNING!

Her comments section was filled with compliments about how “gorgeous” she looked. However, others had a few questions about her appearance and pregnancy journey. One social media user asked:

“Did you have work done on your neck, face? You look quite different. Also I never saw a pregnant picture of you, did you hire a surrogate to carry your child? Thank you for your transparency.”

Kelly didn’t hesitate to set the record straight! She replied to her follower and revealed she intentionally “hid” for her entire pregnancy because she didn’t want to deal with any vicious public scrutiny over her body:

“it’s just from weight loss. Honestly I’ve only had Botox. There are no pictures of me pregnant because I hid for 9 months because I did not want to get fat shamed.”

Awful. It’s sad to hear Kelly assumed she’d be body shamed while pregnant. This was supposed to be such a happy moment for her. The momma also opened up about her body transformation in the comments. When another fan asked what Kelly’s “secret” to weight loss, she wrote:

“I had weight loss surgery a few years ago and it completely changed everything. A lot of people don’t like that I did it but it was one of the best decisions I have ever made.”

Kelly never fails to keep it real. We guess she was even able to take the weight back off post-pregnancy, too — so the surgery really worked for her!

Reactions to her confession, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

[Image via Kelly Osbourne/Instagram]