Tori Spelling Is 'Over' Dean McDermott After He Went Public With New Girlfriend!

We learned last week Dean McDermott had fully moved on from his marriage to Tori Spelling. After months of whispers and hints and moving vans and deleted Instagram posts, there was no longer any denying Dean and Tori were finally dunzo. How?

Well, the former Chopped Canada host was filmed out and about with a new gal, a woman named Lily Calo. The pair were holding hands and looking very cuddly. The pics were worth more than a thousand words, certainly more than all the words used as part of a weak denial or PR spin. No, that was a man who had found a new woman — meaning his post about splitting from Tori, erased or no, was the real deal.

So how does the 90210 alum feel about it? A source spilled all to ET on Monday…

First, they confirmed Dean is dating Lily, a 32-year-old who works as a senior account exec at Conscious Community Global, a sort of alternative healing retreat organizational group. Don’t ask us, we don’t really know what they do. But Dean seems to, he apparently met her there.

The insider said of the fledgling couple:

“Dean has been dating Lily, but it’s not super serious yet.”

The word “yet” doing a lot of work there. They did not say how long the relationship has been going on. But we suspect Tori and Dean have been splitsville since that IG post.

And apparently Tori is doing better than expected. The source said:

“She is feeling good. She is over her relationship with Dean and is open to dating and exploring a new chapter.”

Wow! “Over her relationship”! Fans will know what a big deal that is. Tori and Dean had been together for 18 years! And of course they share five kids together. Through a lot — and we mean a lot — of hard times, they’ve always ended up together. We guess the ups and downs were too much.

And now Tori is done trying with the actor. She’s putting her focus elsewhere, the insider says:

“Tori is trying to stay busy and doing her best to set a good example for her kids and keep her family together. She has been trying to have a healthy and balanced co-parenting relationship with Dean. Tori has been throwing herself back into work and trying to have a positive and healthy mindset all around.”

Well, that certainly sounds mature. Good for her.

Did YOU ever think these two would really split up for good? Let us know your thoughts in the comments (below)!

