Jada Pinkett Smith Lied About Relationship On Red Table Talk -- Because Will Invited Himself To Join Her On Show?!

Jada Pinkett Smith wants everyone to be very clear she didn’t cheat — despite her “entanglement.”

As we all know, Jada and Will Smith‘s marriage was plagued with cheating rumors back when August Alsina claimed he had an affair with the Girls Trip star. Then in 2020 in an explosive Red Table Talk sit down with the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, Jada admitted to the tryst!

She also clarified that no, the couple was NOT in an open marriage, as had been speculated at the time. Instead she said they’d briefly broken up amid marital struggles. Tensions were incredibly high during the deeply emotional conversation, but when they wrapped up the episode, they really tried to insist all the drama was in the past. Obviously we know now the drama was just beginning!

Last week, the Matrix Resurrections star dropped a bombshell reveal — she and Will have been separated since 2016! It changes the context of the whole Red Table Talk convo. First and foremost it means she was perfectly fine to hook up with August when she did. She and Will were literally on a break!

Wanting to set the record straight, she said during a TalkShopLive chat on Saturday:

“I just need people to know, OK, I did not cheat on Will Smith. No matter how sad he looked at that table. […] And when you read [my upcoming memoir], you will kind of get an understanding of why the ‘Red Table’ even happened in the first place.”

More tea?? Sign us up! Thankfully, we don’t have to wait to read Worthy to find out what happened behind the scenes!

In an upcoming interview on Let’s Talk Off Camera with Kelly Ripa, which will be out in full on Wednesday, Jada revealed Will wasn’t even supposed to be on that episode! That’s right, she says he invited himself to the table — then refused to be honest! Apparently, the 52-year-old originally intended to come clean about the couple’s estrangement back in 2020. Makes sense! She was getting a ton of s**t for allegedly stepping out of the marriage when in reality they’d been over for years. Perfect timing to break the news, right? Wrong!

As she was preparing to tell her truth, the Fresh Prince asked to join her during the now-canceled Facebook show — and everything changed. She said:

“He was like, ‘I really don’t want you to do this alone.’ And I think the misconception was that I asked Will to come to the table. That just wasn’t the case. You can’t force Will to do anything.”

During the intense talk, The Nutty Professor alum noticed her hubby’s body language start to change. He didn’t say it aloud, but she says she realized then he wasn’t ready for the world to know they were no longer a happy couple, she reflected:

“I want out of this handmade golden cage that I created for myself. And at the same time, how do I help take care of someone who’s actually not ready for that part of the journey?”

Oof. She had a tough decision to make and, as we all saw, the mother of two prioritized the Bad Boys lead’s feelings instead of her own. She explained:

“I started to see that he was not ready, and my codependency kicked right in. And I was like, I am going to make sure you are good by any means necessary, even if that means taking on the false narrative that I’ve been the adulterous wife.”

Wow…

So she’s saying she lied then about cheating, just to protect him.

It makes us wonder why Will was so determined to be at that table if he never intended to tell the truth?? Maybe his plan was always to stop the breakup bombshell from coming out?! Hmm…

Goes to show how much love Jada still had for Will if she was willing to lean into the lie knowing full well it would come back to haunt her! But then… if she’s debunking that “false narrative” now, does that mean she’s no longer willing to protect him? Why tell the truth now? Not to be totally cynical, but there is of course also the possibility she’s lying now. Just sayin’. It’s one or the other, right?

