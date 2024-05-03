Tori Spelling Reveals Chipped Tooth Is From 'Aggressive' Kisser Jason Priestley During Their Secret Fling!

Tori Spelling‘s fling with Jason Priestley may have been short, but it really left a mark!

On Friday’s new episode of her misSPELLING podcast, the actress revealed she’s getting veneers — and it’s all thanks to a former summer romance she had with her Beverly Hills, 90210 co-star! Discussing their relationship, she dished:

“I used to have great teeth, I’m not going to lie. If you look back at 90210, Donna is always smiling really big. I have a chipped front tooth from making out with Jason Priestley in an elevator, he chipped my front tooth.”

The Scary Movie star recalled their teeth “hit each other” while they were locking lips, causing her to sustain permanent damage. Ouch!

Related: Dean McDermott’s Ex-Wife BLASTS ‘Desperate’ & ‘Thirsty’ Tori!

As for their fling, she added:

“This was way before he was married, you guys. This is summer fling, I was shooting a TV movie in Vancouver, he was directing a TV show in Vancouver and we had a fun summer.”

Shockingly, though, she wasn’t the only one who fell victim to his lips! Calling him a “good but aggressive kisser,” Tori claimed their co-star Jennie Garth, his on-screen love interest, has “lockjaw” because of their characters (Kelly and Brandon) having to make out for the show! Wow! If you don’t know, that’s an infection also known as Tetanus that causes muscle spasms and can make it hard for a person to open their mouth or swallow. To be clear, this isn’t contagious, so Jason didn’t give it to her! Tori just thinks his spicy kissing might’ve triggered something! LOLz!

While this is the first time hearing about the kissing injury, the podcast host previously opened up about the romance in 2015 on Tori Spelling: Celebrity Lie Detector, saying:

“It was a summer fling. It was off-set. It was our version of a summer romance. The 90210 version. And that was it, and we stayed great friends for the rest of the run and beyond that, we had that one summer fling.”

But Jason didn’t have much to say on the matter, reacting on X (Twitter):

“I’m not getting into this… It’s nobody’s business… Either way…”

Welp, he’s gonna hate that everyone now knows he left his lover with a busted tooth! LOLz! However, it couldn’t have been too bad if Tori waited all this time to fix it! And yet, if she’s making this procedure a priority amid her money troubles, then it must have been bugging her for YEARS! Maybe now that she’s single, it’s a lot more important to her?

Reactions?! Sound OFF (below)!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN & Tori Spelling/Instagram]