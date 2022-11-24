What Divorce? Tori Spelling Shares Christmas Card Looking Cozy With Dean McDermott!

Are Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott putting those split rumors to rest once and for all?!

As Perezcious reader know, speculation has been circulating for a while now that the couple were heading for divorce. It all started last year when she was spotted without her wedding ring multiple times. Tori and Dean then failed to acknowledge their 15th AND 16th wedding anniversary in May on social media as they’ve done in the past. The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum also confessed on Sirius XM’s Jeff Lewis Live that she and Dean were no longer sleeping in the same bed.

It seemed the pair’s situation wasn’t improving when Dean never made it on the family’s Christmas card, and they spent New Years separately. While the Scary Movie 2 star explained that he wasn’t in the pic for the car because he was “filming his new feature film in Canada” when it was taken, people were not convinced that everything was good between them.

Related: Hayden Panettiere & Brian Hickerson Go On Trip Together After Split & Abuse Claims

Months later, Tori completely snubbed her hubby on Father’s day – instead paying tribute to Lance Bass and his husband, Michael Turchin. And the big sign that things were seemingly over? Tori was spotted outside of an attorney’s office at one point holding documents that read “assets,” “support,” and “custody.” An Us Weekly source also revealed in June that they were “going through with a trial separation.”

There seemed like a strong chance that Dean and Tori were on the fast track to splitsville, but now, it looks like things might be back on between the twosome! The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday to reveal her annual holiday card – which includes Dean this year!!!

Tori, sporting a sequined black jumpsuit, could be seen cuddling up to Dean, who wore a burgundy sweater. Meanwhile, their children 15-year-old Liam, 14-year-old Stella, 11-year-old Hattie, 10-year-old Finn, and 5-year-old Beau dressed in various shades of black, burgundy, and gray while posing outside for the photo. Dean’s 24-year-old son Jack, whom he shares with his ex-wife Mary Jo Eustace, joined in for the snapshot this year, wearing a sparkly suit jacket and black button-up shirt. Tori captioned the sweet photo:

“It’s my favorite time of year! And this year is extra special. We’re ALL together!”

Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Hmm…

This definitely doesn’t look like two people who were almost ready to pull the plug on their marriage! Obviously, they could just be keeping up appearances for the public and their kids. The Us insider did previously state that Tori and Dean “are still together” for the sake of their children, but they seem pretty cozy here!!

If the Christmas card isn’t convincing you enough, the former Chopped Canada host also gushed about his wife when he posted a close-up shot of Tori in her Christmas Card outfit on Insta Wednesday. Dean wrote in the caption:

“I mean . . . Holy Smoke Show!!! Hot wife ALERT!! #gorgeousgirl #wife #hottie”

And this is also not the first time that Dean has been flirty with his wife recently! During an episode of her reality show @Home with Tori in July, the whole family watched her 1989 film Troop Beverly Hills and Dean commented at one point:

“You’re so cute, babe.”

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Tori and Dean might have reconciled? Sound OFF in the comments below!

[Image via Tori Spelling/Instagram, Dean McDermott/Instagram]